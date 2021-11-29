The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Defensive Player Gets 2-Game Suspension

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill will miss the next two games after being suspended for punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following their Thanksgiving Day game.

Hill’s altercation with Simpson occurred as the two teams were shaking hands after the Raiders’ overtime win. The third-year pro “waited more than 50 seconds” for Simpson and “walked toward him in the opposite direction of the [Cowboys] locker room,” according to the NFL’s release.

Hill and Simpson then got into a verbal confrontation before Hill threw “an open-hand punch” to Simpson’s face.

Video of the punch can be seen below.

Hill missed the Cowboys’ first eight games due to injury. He’s played in Dallas’ last three contests, registering eight tackles, including five against the Raiders.

The former second-round pick will miss the Cowboys’ game against the New Orleans Saints this Thursday and their NFC East matchup against the Washington Football Team on December 12.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.