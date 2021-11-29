Cowboys Defensive Player Gets 2-Game Suspension

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill will miss the next two games after being suspended for punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following their Thanksgiving Day game.

Hill’s altercation with Simpson occurred as the two teams were shaking hands after the Raiders’ overtime win. The third-year pro “waited more than 50 seconds” for Simpson and “walked toward him in the opposite direction of the [Cowboys] locker room,” according to the NFL’s release.

Hill and Simpson then got into a verbal confrontation before Hill threw “an open-hand punch” to Simpson’s face.

Trysten Hill of the Cowboys has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules following Thursday’s game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/lJHui6YGD4 — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 29, 2021

Video of the punch can be seen below.

Cowboys’ defensive tackle Trysten Hill is being suspended two games for throwing this punch at Las Vegas Raiders’ guard John Simpson after Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game. The suspension starts Thursday night vs. the Saints. pic.twitter.com/bYLwI2v0gO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Hill missed the Cowboys’ first eight games due to injury. He’s played in Dallas’ last three contests, registering eight tackles, including five against the Raiders.

The former second-round pick will miss the Cowboys’ game against the New Orleans Saints this Thursday and their NFC East matchup against the Washington Football Team on December 12.