Dez Bryant Calls Out Jerry Jones, Former Cowboys Teammate

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant called out Jerry and Stephen Jones, as well as Jason Witten, on Twitter today.

Bryant, who last played for the Cowboys in 2017, has tweeted about the team and its players and front office on numerous occasions for a variety of reasons. Today, he targeted both Joneses and Witten in regards to the protest going on in Austin.

The protest is one of many that has sprung up nationwide over the last 10 days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Somebody should have brought Jerry jones Stephen jones and Jason witten to this protest down in Austin……this is not a policy change this is a heart change and yea I said it,” Bryant said.

In a subsequent tweet, Bryant tried to clarify what he mean in his original statement, saying he didn’t feel like he was calling Jerry and Stephen Jones and Witten out.

“You are correct… I don’t feel like I’m calling them out but I feel they will get a different understanding of what unity really look like,” Bryant wrote.

Jerry Jones made it clear a few years ago that he was not a fan of players protesting during the national anthem. Presumably, his son felt the same way, if we’re judging by what Bryant tweeted.

We can’t say exactly what Witten said and did to earn a mention today, but it likely was something that happened during Bryant’s tenure with the team, which ran from 2010-17.