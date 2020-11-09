Cowboys Did Not Like JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Touchdown Celebration

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster drew the ire of the Dallas Cowboys after his touchdown in the fourth quarter today.

Smith-Schuster’s 31-yard touchdown grab from Ben Roethisberger cut Dallas’ lead to 19-15. After the play, the demonstrative wideout did his best T.O. impression.

No, JuJu didn’t run to the star at midfield like Terrell Owens did back in the day. However, he did mimic the brash receiver’s arms wide open celebration.

The Cowboys wound up getting a personal foul penalty after the play, courtesy of defensive end Randy Gregory, who along with Antwuan Woods, reacted harshly to Smith-Schuster’s demonstration.

Juju didn't hit the star, but… kinda reminiscent of… pic.twitter.com/Pqdn8pnNvO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2020

Interestingly enough, the personal foul sort of wound up helping Dallas, because the Cowboys wound up generating a huge return on the ensuing kickoff, which the Steelers “pooched” because of the field position.

After the personal foul 15-yd penalty, Pittsburgh pooch kicks it but Dallas rips off a monster return #Cowboys 19 #Steelers 15 Q4 pic.twitter.com/eKvpPdl7w3 — 🅨🅐🅝🅚🅔🅔🅢 ②④Ⓧ⑦ (@B_R_R_D) November 8, 2020

Dallas wasn’t able to get points off that huge return though, as quarterback Garrett Gilbert wound up tossing an end zone interception. Right now, the Cowboys are clinging to a 19-18 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

We’ll see who winds up having the last laugh in Arlington.