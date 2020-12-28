Here’s How The Cowboys Can Clinch A Playoff Berth

The Dallas Cowboys have just wrapped up a win against the rival Philadelphia Eagles, bringing them to 6-9 on the season. They got just hot enough at exactly the right time to be in this position: The playoffs are in sight heading into Week 17.

According to the standings, there is a clear path for Dallas to reach the playoffs next week. However, they will not control their own destiny.

For the Cowboys to make the playoffs, they must beat the rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. In addition, they have to cross their fingers that the Washington Football Team loses to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s the only path that Dallas has to reaching the postseason. But it’s better than what 20 other NFL teams have in Week 17.

The Dallas Cowboys started the 2020 season 2-7 while being historically bad on defense. Fortunately for them, the rest of the division wasn’t much better, keeping Dallas alive well into November and early December.

A close win over the Minnesota Vikings, along with three straight wins these past three weeks have America’s Team in a position to make the playoffs despite having the second-worst point differential in the NFC.

Exactly what we’ve come to expect in a year as crazy as 2020.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs, or will they be watching it from home for the second year in a row?