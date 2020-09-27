The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Sending A Clear Message To Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones on the field before the Cowboys game in 2019.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks are underway in FOX’s NFL game of the week.

Dallas got off to a good start on Sunday afternoon, marching down the field for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. It’s been downhill since, though.

The Cowboys’ secondary gave up a deep touchdown pass to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on the ensuing drive. It was too easy for Seattle’s passing attack.

Dallas’ banged-up secondary has been an issue all season. Cowboys fans have a solution: Earl Thomas.

The All-Pro safety is a Texas native and he’s said in the past that he’d like to play for the Cowboys. Dallas fans want to see Jerry Jones get out there and get him.

Hey Earl Thomas, Me again. Just wondering if you’re keeping in shape. Always be ready,” one Cowboys fan tweeted.

Earl Thomas wouldn’t have allowed that to happen btw,” another Cowboys fan added.

Earl Thomas reads that and knocks it away for anyone that’s curious,” another Cowboys fan said.

The Cowboys have reportedly held discussions about a Thomas signing, but have stayed away for now. Perhaps that will change if Dallas starts the season at 1-2.

The NFC East is very much there for the taking. The Cowboys shouldn’t let a brutal secondary stand in the way of that. And Thomas is a potential fix in a major way.


