Cowboys Fans Are Sending A Clear Message To Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks are underway in FOX’s NFL game of the week.

Dallas got off to a good start on Sunday afternoon, marching down the field for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. It’s been downhill since, though.

The Cowboys’ secondary gave up a deep touchdown pass to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on the ensuing drive. It was too easy for Seattle’s passing attack.

Dallas’ banged-up secondary has been an issue all season. Cowboys fans have a solution: Earl Thomas.

The All-Pro safety is a Texas native and he’s said in the past that he’d like to play for the Cowboys. Dallas fans want to see Jerry Jones get out there and get him.

“Hey Earl Thomas, Me again. Just wondering if you’re keeping in shape. Always be ready,” one Cowboys fan tweeted.

“Earl Thomas wouldn’t have allowed that to happen btw,” another Cowboys fan added.

“Earl Thomas reads that and knocks it away for anyone that’s curious,” another Cowboys fan said.

The Cowboys have reportedly held discussions about a Thomas signing, but have stayed away for now. Perhaps that will change if Dallas starts the season at 1-2.

The NFC East is very much there for the taking. The Cowboys shouldn’t let a brutal secondary stand in the way of that. And Thomas is a potential fix in a major way.