In just a few hours, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will fight for the No. 1 spot in the NFC East.

Over the weekend, the New York Giants fell to the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team suffered a blowout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

With New York and Washington losing, the winner of tonight’s game will stand atop the NFC East. Dallas enters the game as a slight favorite despite a number of injuries and players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Just a few hours before kickoff, Cowboys insider Todd Archer announced the team elevated a few players from the practice squad for tonight’s game. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and fullback Nick Ralston will all be placed on the active roster for the game.

The Cowboys have elevated TE Jeremy Sprinkle, DT Justin Hamilton and FB Nick Ralston from the practice squad for tonight's game. Sprinkle and Hamilton will be COVID replacements for Keanu Neal, Bradlee Anae, so those moves do not count toward their roster status going forward. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 27, 2021

Archer announced both Jeremy Sprinkle and Justin Hamilton are COVID-19 replacement for safety Keanu Neal and defensive lineman Bradlee Anae. As such, those moves won’t count toward their roster status moving forward.

Dallas enters Monday night’s game against the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite. The Cowboys and Eagles kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.