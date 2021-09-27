The Spun

Cowboys Elevate 3 Players For Monday Night’s Game

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In just a few hours, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will fight for the No. 1 spot in the NFC East.

Over the weekend, the New York Giants fell to the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team suffered a blowout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

With New York and Washington losing, the winner of tonight’s game will stand atop the NFC East. Dallas enters the game as a slight favorite despite a number of injuries and players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Just a few hours before kickoff, Cowboys insider Todd Archer announced the team elevated a few players from the practice squad for tonight’s game. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and fullback Nick Ralston will all be placed on the active roster for the game.

Archer announced both Jeremy Sprinkle and Justin Hamilton are COVID-19 replacement for safety Keanu Neal and defensive lineman Bradlee Anae. As such, those moves won’t count toward their roster status moving forward.

Dallas enters Monday night’s game against the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite. The Cowboys and Eagles kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

