Breaking: Cowboys Reportedly Signing 4-Time NFL Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly making a blockbuster addition to its defensive line for the 2020 season.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater are reporting that the Cowboys are signing four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Everson Griffen.

Griffen, 32, had played for the Minnesota Vikings since 2010. He’s made four Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2017.

This is a surprising move for the Cowboys, who hadn’t really been linked to Griffen.

The #Cowboys are adding a big-time pass-rusher, signing former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen, sources tell me, @TomPelissero and @SlaterNFL. With Minnesota for a decade, Griffen now heads to Dallas. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

According to Rapoport, the Seahawks and the Vikings were both considering Griffen, but the Cowboys swooped in and signed him out of nowhere.

The #Seahawks and #Vikings went back and forth for pass-rusher Everson Griffen, while the #Cowboys quietly went to work. Out of nowhere, they add a key cog in their defense. Griffen to Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

The longtime Vikings standout is one of the most-accomplished defensive linemen in the NFL. He has 353 career tackles, 74.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

Dallas will now have a pass rush highlighted by DeMarcus Lawrence and Everson Griffen. That’s a scary sight for NFC East offensive lines in 2020.

Demarcus Lawrence and Everson Griffen is an amazing pass-rush duo for Dallas. WHEWWWWWW — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 13, 2020

CBS Sports recently named Griffen the No. 1 available free agent, over Jadeveon Clowney.

“But Griffen isn’t getting as much love as he deserves. He’s 32 but has flexed an even higher pass rushing ceiling than Clowney in terms of actual production, averaging 9.5 sacks per season over the last six years. He’d be a Day One No. 1 at DE,” CBS Sports wrote.

Now, Griffen is off the board, heading to Dallas.