Breaking: Cowboys Reportedly Signing 4-Time NFL Pro Bowler

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly making a blockbuster addition to its defensive line for the 2020 season.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater are reporting that the Cowboys are signing four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Everson Griffen.

Griffen, 32, had played for the Minnesota Vikings since 2010. He’s made four Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2017.

This is a surprising move for the Cowboys, who hadn’t really been linked to Griffen.

According to Rapoport, the Seahawks and the Vikings were both considering Griffen, but the Cowboys swooped in and signed him out of nowhere.

The longtime Vikings standout is one of the most-accomplished defensive linemen in the NFL. He has 353 career tackles, 74.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

Dallas will now have a pass rush highlighted by DeMarcus Lawrence and Everson Griffen. That’s a scary sight for NFC East offensive lines in 2020.

CBS Sports recently named Griffen the No. 1 available free agent, over Jadeveon Clowney.

“But Griffen isn’t getting as much love as he deserves. He’s 32 but has flexed an even higher pass rushing ceiling than Clowney in terms of actual production, averaging 9.5 sacks per season over the last six years. He’d be a Day One No. 1 at DE,” CBS Sports wrote. 

Now, Griffen is off the board, heading to Dallas.


