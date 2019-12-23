Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones Comments On QB Dak Prescott

In Week 11, the Cowboys were 6-4 and in a prime position to win the NFC East Division title. Despite a plethora of issues, Dallas seemed to be in a good spot.

But a miserable 1-4 record over the Cowboys’ last five games has given the Eagles the late season division lead. It’s panic time in Dallas. Of course, head coach Jason Garrett is receiving nearly all the blame.

But QB Dak Prescott isn’t innocent either. The Cowboys quarterback simply didn’t produce on Sunday night in perhaps the team’s most pivotal game of the season. Prescott completed 25-of-44 passes for 265 yards without any scores.

Meanwhile, the game’s opposing QB – Carson Wentz – shined under the bright lights. Wentz completed 31-of-40 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown.

Simply put – Wentz outplayed Prescott when it mattered most. And the Cowboys QB is receiving his fair share of criticism because of it.

But Dallas’ Executive Vice President, Stephen Jones, isn’t criticizing Prescott. In fact, Jones is just about as confident in the quarterback as he’s ever been.

“I’m as bullish about Dak as I’ve ever been,” Jones said, via NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

The timing of this statement here isn’t accidental. The fact is the Cowboys still have a shot to reach the playoffs. If Dallas wins and the Eagles lose in Week 17, Prescott and the Cowboys get in.

Jones knows that he’d be foolish to criticize his own organization’s QB while the team is still fighting for a playoff berth. But if the Cowboys lose next week, Prescott isn’t going to receive the same merciful treatment much longer.