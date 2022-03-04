The Dallas Cowboys are set to let go of one of their best playmakers on offense.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are likely going to release Amari Cooper before the new league year begins.

Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources. Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

If the Cowboys go through with this, they’ll be saving $16M against the cap heading into free agency.

This is a move that the NFL world is currently puzzled by. After all, Cooper has had over 1,000 yards receiving in two of his last three years and the Cowboys’ offense was always better when he was on the field.

Some other fans are also now salivating at how deep this free-agent receiver class is.

Phew, the Cowboys are just releasing some guy named Amari Copper. I was worried they'd be idiots and release Amari Cooper. https://t.co/598BEiqG76 — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) March 4, 2022

This off-season is shaping up to fit teams in need of Wide Receivers. One of the deepest FA pools in awhile. I know a team in the market… https://t.co/e8mGFdND1H — Kevin Wells (@Wells15Kevin) March 4, 2022

Don’t like the sound of this. I feel like he’s going to end up in the division somehow. https://t.co/BQf0zDT1yd — Chely Lobatón (@chelylobaton) March 4, 2022

Jerry Jones continues to prevent the organization from rising to greatness https://t.co/sge52GcrqI — Chaz Wright (@Thewrightman55) March 4, 2022

JuJu Smith-Schuster and other pending FA WRs are really up against it this year. #Steelers https://t.co/b4YYIJLc5M — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) March 4, 2022

what is wrong with this franchise https://t.co/kS2SuDnV1U — Dax Hundelt (@daxhundelt) March 4, 2022

And a crazy deep WR market gets deeper. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2022

Cooper finished the 2021 season with 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions.

It sounds like Dallas wants to do a long-term deal with Michael Gallup, which is why Cooper is getting released. Gallup finished the year with 445 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Part of the plan here, I’m told from a league source, is buttoning up a long term deal for Michael Gallup. #Cowboys felt it was an either/or and are making Gallup the priority. https://t.co/3eUp7ffIRR — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 4, 2022

Cooper will be the talk of this year’s receiving class and will surely have numerous teams interested in his services.