Cowboys Expected To Release Amari Cooper: NFL Fans React

Amari Cooper celebrating a Cowboys touchdown.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 09: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a touchdown past Rasul Douglas #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime for a 29-23 win at AT&T Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are set to let go of one of their best playmakers on offense.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are likely going to release Amari Cooper before the new league year begins.

If the Cowboys go through with this, they’ll be saving $16M against the cap heading into free agency.

This is a move that the NFL world is currently puzzled by. After all, Cooper has had over 1,000 yards receiving in two of his last three years and the Cowboys’ offense was always better when he was on the field.

Some other fans are also now salivating at how deep this free-agent receiver class is.

Cooper finished the 2021 season with 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions.

It sounds like Dallas wants to do a long-term deal with Michael Gallup, which is why Cooper is getting released. Gallup finished the year with 445 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Cooper will be the talk of this year’s receiving class and will surely have numerous teams interested in his services.

