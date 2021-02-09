Cowboys Explain Why Dak Prescott Was Left Out Of Hype Video

If the Dallas Cowboys want Dak Prescott around for the long haul, they certainly have a weird way of showing it.

Once the 2020 season officially came to an end on Sunday night, the Cowboys posted a hype video for 2021. There was one notable player missing from the hype video, as Prescott was nowhere to be found. This led to a ton of speculation about the Pro Bowl quarterback’s future with the franchise.

Derek Eagleton, the media director for the Cowboys, explained why Prescott was left out of the hype video. He said it was an honest mistake by the social media department.

“This was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us,” Eagleton said. “Anyone who’s making it seem like Cowboys’ decision makers use social media videos to make statements doesn’t understand or take the time to understand how it all works. Trust me, there’s no story here.”

— Derek Eagleton (@derekeagleton) February 8, 2021

Prescott recently followed the Washington Football Team on Instagram, so it’s officially that time of the year where fans go crazy over every little thing.

At the end of the day, Dallas will have the final say on where Prescott plays next season. The front office didn’t reach a long-term agreement with him last offseason, but it doesn’t sound like either side is ready to part ways.

When talking about Prescott in January, Jerry Jones said “His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability, in my mind, to win games.”