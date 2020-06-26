Earlier Friday, a report emerged suggesting Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being sued by his pool cleaner.

The court documents obtained by TMZ state that a woman cleaning Elliott’s pool was reportedly “ambushed” by his three dogs. He currently owns a a Rottweiler and two bulldogs.

The woman reportedly needed surgery on her forearm after the alleged attack. TMZ reported she’s seeking damages in excess of $200,000 from the star running back.

Not long after the story broke, another woman sent out a relatively controversial tweet. She suggested she wished it happened to someone she knew so that person could get some money.

“Devin used to clean Ezekiel Elliott’s pool (a Dallas Cowboys football player) & someone just told me his new pool tech was mauled by his 3 dogs and is now suing for $200,000 and my first thought was “wish it would have happened to Devin” lmaoo,” she said on Twitter.

Well, Elliott found that tweet and let’s just say he’s not happy with it.

“Sad that people would rather sue and try to take someone’s money than respectfully go earn their money. People are a joke. Mam you are sad,” he said in response.

Sad that people would rather sue and try to take someone’s money than respectfully go earn their money. People are a joke. Mam you are sad. https://t.co/qRWihj9utU — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 26, 2020

Elliott’s attorney issued a statement on the alleged incident, saying “Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

It’s unclear how the lawsuit will shake out. However, Elliott clearly isn’t in a joking mood regarding the alleged attack.