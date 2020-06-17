Cowboys Fans Loving New CeeDee Lamb Workout Video

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t enter the 2020 NFL Draft with a major need at wideout, but Jerry Jones couldn’t resist Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb when he was available in the middle of the first round.

Most mock drafts had Lamb going within the first 12 picks of the first round. Instead, the All-Big 12 performer fell all the way to the 17th overall pick.

Lamb had an incredible career with the Sooners, totaling 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. He should make an immediate impact for the Cowboys, especially since he’ll be on the sam field with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Rookies usually need time to adjust to the speed of the game in the NFL, but that might not be the case for Lamb. This week, the shifty wideout shared a workout video on social media that has Dallas fans raving about his route-running ability.

CeeDee Lamb is working out in a Dallas Cowboys helmet. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/wzkEIh3RMa — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) June 16, 2020

Opposing defenses in the NFC East have to be worried after seeing that video from Lamb.

Dallas already has one of the most talented receiving corps in the league. The addition of Lamb should only help that unit improve this season.

Fans are going to expect big things from Lamb the moment he steps on the field in Dallas. After all, he’ll be wearing No. 88 as a rookie.

Expectations will be high for Lamb, and yet, the talented rookie from Oklahoma appears ready for the challenge.