Cowboys Fans Have 1 Question For LeBron James Today

LeBron James throws a pass before a Cowboys game.ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: NBA player Lebron James of the Miami Heat throws a football at AT&T Stadium before a Sunday night game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on September 8, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this afternoon. Who is LeBron James rooting for?

That’s what Cowboys fans would like to know.

LeBron has talked at length about his Dallas Cowboys fandom over the years. He’s attended games at AT&T Stadium and, as seen above, often rocked Cowboys gear.

But the Lakers star is from Ohio and when he left the Heat for the Cavaliers, he appeared to start embracing Cleveland’s other teams more. Now that LeBron is in Los Angeles, though, who is he rooting for?

Based on his early tweet in the Cowboys vs. Browns game, it appears LeBron is going with his hometown team.

Cowboys fans aren’t loving this.

“You’re about to win my team a championship for the first time in 10 years so I’ll take it easy but what happened to this????’ one fan tweeted.

“I thought you were a Cowboys fan,” another fan simply said.

It appears that LeBron is a fan of both teams, which makes today a win-win (or lose-lose, depending on how you look at it).

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, are getting ready to tip off in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Game 3 is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.


