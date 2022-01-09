Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now.

The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.

Why? Good question. There wasn’t much of a point in risking any starter’s health, especially Dak Prescott’s.

“The Cowboys playing their starters and risking injury to Dak Prescott is so silly,” a fan said on Twitter. “Especially against an #Eagles defense filled with backups trying to impress their coaches.”

The Cowboys quarterback even took a big hit late in the first quarter, but luckily walked away uninjured.

Milton Williams just hit Dak Prescott, and not lightly. But hey, keep playing your top QB in a meaningless game," another commented.

Eagles players aren't going to take it easy on Dak Prescott or any other Cowboys starter for that matter.

Mike McCarthy has only himself to blame if Prescott or any of his other players get injured.

“Don’t get upset because Milton Williams hits Dak Prescott on a throw. If the #Cowboys players don’t like it, they should tell the coaches to get the QB out of the game,” an Eagles fan chimed in.

Let’s hope Prescott heads into the postseason healthy. McCarthy will have plenty of answering to do if he doesn’t.

Catch the Cowboys-Eagles game right now on ESPN.