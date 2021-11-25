The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Today’s Officiating Crew

Dallas Cowboys fan holds a sign.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Fans hold a sign before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If you turned on the Cowboys-Raiders game to watch the referees throw flags on almost every play, you’re in luck.

Believe it or not, there have already been 10 penalties called through the first 23 minutes of the game. The majority of them have been called against the Cowboys.

Since so many early flags have been against the Cowboys, the fans in Dallas are letting their frustration be heard on social media.

“Cowboys need to come out and throw it down the field too if they’re gonna be that loose with flags,” a Cowboys fan said. “If their hanging out free first downs and explosive plays, play into their hand.”

“Four of the last five third down plays for the Raiders have had a flag on the Cowboys,” another fan said.

Of course, some jokes were made about this afternoon’s officiating crew.

“The Cowboys looked wrong at the Raiders … FLAG,” a fan tweeted.

“This game really is who does the NFL hate more raiders or cowboys,” another fan tweeted. “Flags almost every play.”

There’s still plenty of time for the referees to turn things around, but this has been a sloppy start to the game for this crew.

NFL fans can catch the rest of the Cowboys-Raiders game on CBS.

