Cowboys Fans Are Thrilled With Their 1st Round Pick

On Thursday night, the first round of the 2020 NFL draft kicked off with an unsurprising start.

For months, NFL analysts and fans alike expected former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Cincinnati Bengals made it official, selecting Burrow No. 1.

Former Ohio State stars Chase Young and Jeff Okudah went No. 2 and No. 3 overall. For the most part, the first round of the draft went as expected – until now.

Midway through the first round, a surprising name was still left on the board: Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Well, the Dallas Cowboys made sure his wait didn’t get past No. 17.

The Cowboys angered Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere by taking the top wide receiver off the board.

Here’s some of the reaction from Cowboys fans.

BRUHHHHHH WE GOT CEEDEE LAMB!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! EAGLES SIT DOWN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) April 24, 2020

YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!! THEY JUST MADE THE STEAL OF THE FIRST ROUND GETTING CEEDEE LAMB ALL THE WAY DOWN AT 17. YES, HE ALSO HAS SOME DEZ IN HIM. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

It’s safe to say Cowboys fans are happy with their pick on Thursday night.

Dak Prescott will be happy, landing another elite weapon to throw the ball to. Dallas locked up wide receiver Amari Cooper this offseason and has Michael Gallup in the receiving corps as well.

The Cowboys offense will be scary when they take the field in 2020. After missing the playoffs in 2019, they’ll be a favorite in the NFC next season.