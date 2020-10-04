Cowboys Fans Have A Blunt Message For Jerry Jones Today

Another week, another NFL offense tearing up the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary.

The Cowboys’ secondary has not played well to start the 2020 regular season. Dallas faced Jared Goff and the Rams in Week 1, Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Week 2 and Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Week 3. Thanks mostly to poor defensive play, the Cowboys are 1-2.

Today, Dallas is hosting Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. The AFC North franchise hasn’t had a ton of success through the air this season, but that changed on Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield is 7 for 11 for 74 yards and a touchdown. The Browns also have a touchdown pass from Jarvis Landry to Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys fans have a blunt message for Jones on Sunday afternoon: Sign Earl Thomas.

“If we don’t sign Earl Thomas this week I’ll be convinced that Jerry doesn’t even watch the games,” one Cowboys fan tweeted.

“Earl. Thomas. Is. Still. A. Free. Agent,” another fan added.

“I need Jerry Jones to get Earl Thomas on the phone before halftime,” one fan said.

Thomas, an All-Pro safety, was released by the Ravens before the start of the 2020 season. He remains a free agent and reportedly wants to play for the Cowboys.

From @gmfb Weekend: While Earl Thomas waits (and hopes the #Cowboys suddenly come calling), there's another intriguing veteran safety option for teams in the retired Eric Weddle, who has received offers and would entertain a comeback in the right scenario. pic.twitter.com/Taml1KCrFV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 4, 2020

Could another bad performance from his secondary lead to a big signing by Jerry Jones?

Dallas is trailing Cleveland, 21-14, through one-plus quarter. The game is on FOX.