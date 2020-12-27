Cowboys Fans Call Out Mike McCarthy For Questionable Decision

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are in a tight NFC East contest at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia leads Dallas, 17-13, late in the second quarter of Sunday’s pivotal game. With Washington currently losing to Carolina, 20-3 at halftime, the NFC East is still up for grabs.

Cowboys fans are frustrated by some goal-line decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas could be leading Philadelphia, but instead the Cowboys trail.

Dallas had to settle for a field goal after a botched third-down play by the offense. Instead of giving the ball to running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys called a play-action pass. It did not go well, as Andy Dalton had to settle for a scramble, which lost yards.

“JUST STUPID. WHY NOT QB SNEAK??? OR AT LEAST GIVE IT TO ZEKE TWICE,” FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless tweeted.

JUST STUPID. WHY NOT QB SNEAK??? OR AT LEAST GIVE IT TO ZEKE TWICE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 27, 2020

That third-down play call wasn’t the only questionable move by the Cowboys, though.

Elliott might have found the end zone on his second down attempt, but the play was marked short. The Cowboys did not challenge the play, even though it was close.

Did Mike McCarthy miss a chance at challenging the spot on Elliott's second-down run for a TD there? — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 27, 2020

Both the Cowboys and the Eagles need a win today to stay alive in the race for the NFC East.

The game is on FOX.