Cowboys Fans Are Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

A Dallas Cowboys helmet sitting on the field.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of a 1-3 start to the 2020 regular season and the team’s defense is mostly to blame.

Dallas currently trails Cleveland, 41-14, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys’ defense has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games. Every quarterback the Cowboys play has had little difficulty carving up the defense for score after score.

Who’s to blame?

The Cowboys’ personnel isn’t great right now, but fans are putting most of the blame on defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Some Dallas fans already want the head coach fired after three-plus games.

FOX Sports 1’s Emmanuel Acho had a brutally honest comment on Nolan.

Colin Cowherd didn’t paint a much better picture.

Dallas hasn’t stopped one single thing the Browns have down on the ground today. DC Mike Nolan incapable of adjustments, from what I can tell. Did the Cowboys not think Cleveland would run the ball? Often?” he tweeted.

However, it’s difficult to imagine the Cowboys making a move after just four games, and as Charles Robinson notes, Mike McCarthy is extremely loyal to Nolan.

Early or not, something is going to have to change after today, whether it’s a staff adjustment or signing Earl Thomas.

The Cowboys entered the season with high expectations and have done nothing but disappoint so far.


