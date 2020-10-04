Cowboys Fans Are Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of a 1-3 start to the 2020 regular season and the team’s defense is mostly to blame.

Dallas currently trails Cleveland, 41-14, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys’ defense has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games. Every quarterback the Cowboys play has had little difficulty carving up the defense for score after score.

Who’s to blame?

The Cowboys’ personnel isn’t great right now, but fans are putting most of the blame on defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Some Dallas fans already want the head coach fired after three-plus games.

How does Dallas keep Mike Nolan after today? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 4, 2020

FOX Sports 1’s Emmanuel Acho had a brutally honest comment on Nolan.

#Cowboys fans, your defense is terrible because your D. coordinator shouldn’t be an NFL D.C! Mike Nolan (DC) hired Mike McCarthy in ‘05 as his OC w/49ers. Nolan hadn’t been a DC since 2014. In his 3 seasons as Falcons DC. They ranked 24th, 27th, & LAST. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 4, 2020

Colin Cowherd didn’t paint a much better picture.

“Dallas hasn’t stopped one single thing the Browns have down on the ground today. DC Mike Nolan incapable of adjustments, from what I can tell. Did the Cowboys not think Cleveland would run the ball? Often?” he tweeted.

However, it’s difficult to imagine the Cowboys making a move after just four games, and as Charles Robinson notes, Mike McCarthy is extremely loyal to Nolan.

Before #Cowboys fans start in on wanting to fire DC Mike Nolan — that’s a guy Mike McCarthy will stand on the table for. He’s going to put up for Nolan. He believes in him. That’s not going to be a situation here Nolan gets thrown under the bus this early by a head coach. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 4, 2020

Early or not, something is going to have to change after today, whether it’s a staff adjustment or signing Earl Thomas.

The Cowboys entered the season with high expectations and have done nothing but disappoint so far.