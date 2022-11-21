Cowboys Fans Can Exhale About Micah Parsons Sunday Night

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The only thing that could dampen the mood for Cowboys fans after today's dominant performance would be if a key player got injured.

Therefore, you can imagine the momentary panic many of them felt when star pass rusher Micah Parsons went into the blue medical tent on the sideline after being rolled up on during a play.

Fortunately, it seems like Dallas diehards can breathe a sigh of relief. Parsons almost immediately returned to join his teammates on the bench.

He's officially "questionable" to return with a knee injury, but that's probably precautionary. The Cowboys lead the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in the fourth quarter.

Parsons turned in a monster effort when he was on the field today, racking up four tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits.

The second-year stud is up to nine sacks on the season. Unless Parsons' injury was more serious than it looked in real time, we'd expect him to be in the lineup four days from now when the Cowboys host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.