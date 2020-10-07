The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been a disaster through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Dallas is 1-3 to start the year. While the Cowboys’ offense has turned the ball over too much, most of the blame rests on the shoulders of the defense. Mike Nolan’s defense has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games.

Some Cowboys fans say it’s an effort issue for the defense. Dallas defensive back Xavier Woods addressed that idea today.

“The effort’s been good. On certain plays, some guys – I mean, me included — there may be a lack. But overall, the effort is there. We’re in the NFL. You don’t expect guys to (go) full speed for 70 plays; that’s not possible,” Woods said today.

Cowboys S Xavier Woods: "The effort's been good. On certain plays, some guys – I mean, me included — there may be a lack. But overall, the effort is there. We're in the NFL. You don't expect guys to (go) full speed for 70 plays; that's not possible." But team pushing hard. Full: pic.twitter.com/EfE6FJioIU — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 7, 2020

Cowboys fans aren’t loving the “on certain plays” part. However, he’s probably not wrong in saying that it’s understandable for players to get fatigued.

My thought on Xavier Woods: I think he was talking about how conditioning and fatigue will sometimes tax effort on snaps. I don't think he was talking about how morale or attitude impacts effort. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 7, 2020

Effort or not, though, the Cowboys’ defense needs to make major improvements moving forward. The Cowboys are 1-3, but remain in serious playoff contention due to the NFC East being so bad.

Dallas is set to take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.