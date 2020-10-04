Cowboys Fans Are Disgusted With Mike McCarthy’s Team So Far

The Dallas Cowboys fired Jason Garrett following the 2019 regular season because of the head coach’s inability to take the team to a new level. Jerry Jones hired from Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to take the Cowboys where Garrett did not.

Well, McCarthy is doing that, but not in the way Jones imagined.

The Cowboys have gone to a different level in 2020 – from average to bad. Dallas is 1-2 on the season and is currently getting blown out at halftime against the Cleveland Browns.

It’s Browns 31, Cowboys 14 after two quarters of play. The Dallas defense has been carved up by Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Co. The Cowboys’ offense, while extremely talented, can’t get out of its own way.

Cowboys fans are disgusted by McCarthy’s team so far this season.

“Bad teams turn the ball over at the rate the Cowboys are. I’m starting to believe the Cowboys are a bad team with an explosive but self-destructive offense,” noted Cowboys fan Skip Bayless tweeted. “At this rate, the Browns will score 60.”

Emmanuel Acho believes the problem is with McCarthy’s hiring choices. He said that Mike Dolan should not be an NFL defensive coordinator.

#Cowboys fans, your defense is terrible because your D. coordinator shouldn’t be an NFL D.C! Mike Nolan (DC) hired Mike McCarthy in ‘05 as his OC w/49ers. Nolan hadn’t been a DC since 2014. In his 3 seasons as Falcons DC. They ranked 24th, 27th, & LAST. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 4, 2020

Packers fans aren’t very surprised by the Cowboys’ performance.

“The Cowboys look so much like a Mike McCarthy led team. Tons of contested catches on offense, no defense to speak of, and tons of injuries for no apparent reason,” one Packers fan tweeted.

The Cowboys are just a shaky, mistake-prone team so far this season. And most of that blame rests on McCarthy’s shoulders.

The three biggest mistakes for the Cowboys so far have been made by Mike McCarthy, Jaylon Smith, and Ezekiel Elliott. Starting Terence Steele, the face mask, and the fumble. Those all led to Browns touchdowns. 21 points from mistakes. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 4, 2020

It’s still early in the season – and the NFC East is awful – but the Cowboys needs to turn things around quickly.

The Cowboys are on the verge of starting a high-expectation season at 1-3 barring a big comeback against the Browns in the second half.