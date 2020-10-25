Cowboys Fans Are Embarrassed By Their Team’s Start Today

The Dallas Cowboys continue to frustrate the heck of their fan base.

Dallas entered this afternoon’s game against the Washington Football Team very much in play in the NFC East. The division is the worst in football this year – by far – so even the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys remain in serious contention for a playoff spot.

But today is a big game. Dallas is taking on Washington in a critical NFC East game. The Cowboys can’t afford to lose this one.

It’s still early, but the Cowboys are not providing their fan base with any reason for optimism. Washington opened up the scoring with a safety on Andy Dalton. The Football Team then scored a touchdown on its ensuing possession to take a 9-0 lead.

Dallas has since rebounded with a long field goal, making it 9-3.

Still, Cowboys fans are fed up.

Running backs vs. Cowboys and what they average against everyone else pic.twitter.com/OwQIzcvVKD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

“This is without a doubt the worst offense the Cowboys have faced. It might be the worst offense in the league. They have 133 yards after two possessions. Even on the drive that didn’t score, they got to the one-inch line. Words don’t really do it justice,” longtime Cowboys writer David Helman tweeted.

This is without a doubt the worst offense the Cowboys have faced. It might be the worst offense in the league. They have 133 yards after two possessions. Even on the drive that didn't score, they got to the one-inch line. Words don't really do it justice. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 25, 2020

The Cowboys truly have one of the worst defenses in recent NFL history. Some believed that might change against Washington today, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case.

Washington leads Dallas, 9-3, in the first quarter.

The game is on FOX.