Cowboys Fans Are Concerned With Ezekiel Elliott Today

The Dallas Cowboys likely need a big game from Ezekiel Elliott against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to stay on the field for very long.

Elliott has three carries for 18 yards on Sunday afternoon. He’s added one reception for nine yards. Those are solid numbers early in the first quarter, but Elliott has asked out multiple times.

The Cowboys running back had to ask to be taken out of the game on multiple occasions. Dallas had to use backup running back Tony Pollard on multiple key plays.

Dallas is trailing New York, 6-3, midway through the first quarter.

Cowboys fans aren’t loving what they’re seeing from Elliott early in the first quarter. He’s either battling through something or is getting very winded early in the game.

“Ezekiel Elliott is the NFL’s highest paid running back and the leader of the Dallas Cowboys. If he’s hurt, no problem. If not, how can he stand on the sidelines watching what could’ve been the go-ahead drive fizzle???” Skip Bayless tweeted.

Ezekiel Elliott is the NFL's highest paid running back and the leader of the Dallas Cowboys. If he's hurt, no problem. If not, how can he stand on the sidelines watching what could've been the go-ahead drive fizzle??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2021

“I’ve never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever seen a football player ask to come out more than Ezekiel Elliott,” another fan added.

The Cowboys will have a tough time beating the Giants on the road without a big game from Elliott on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas and New York are playing on FOX.