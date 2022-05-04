Look: Cowboys Fans Have 'Deciphered' Jerry Jones' Rankings

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showed a piece of paper to the media that included the team's prospect rankings for the NFL Draft.

After several days of research, Cowboys fans actually cracked the code. They determined that 14 players had a first-round grade on their big board.

Those 14 players were Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Aidan Hutchinson, Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Travon Walker, Kyle Hamilton, Ikem Ekwonu, Drake London, Jordan Davis, Charles Cross, Lewis Cine and Jameson Williams.

Right behind those 14 players were Chris Olave and Tyler Smith. The Cowboys ultimately drafted Smith with the 24th overall pick.

Even though Dallas had a second-round grade on Smith, he was the No. 16 prospect on the front office's board.

Cowboys fans shouldn't be surprised that Smith was ranked over offensive linemen Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson. That's because Jones literally shared that information with reporters.

Only time will tell if the Cowboys made the right decision selecting Smith in the first round.