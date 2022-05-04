Look: Cowboys Fans Have 'Deciphered' Jerry Jones' Rankings
Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones showed a piece of paper to the media that included the team's prospect rankings for the NFL Draft.
After several days of research, Cowboys fans actually cracked the code. They determined that 14 players had a first-round grade on their big board.
Those 14 players were Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Aidan Hutchinson, Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Travon Walker, Kyle Hamilton, Ikem Ekwonu, Drake London, Jordan Davis, Charles Cross, Lewis Cine and Jameson Williams.
Right behind those 14 players were Chris Olave and Tyler Smith. The Cowboys ultimately drafted Smith with the 24th overall pick.
Even though Dallas had a second-round grade on Smith, he was the No. 16 prospect on the front office's board.
Cowboys fans shouldn't be surprised that Smith was ranked over offensive linemen Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson. That's because Jones literally shared that information with reporters.
Only time will tell if the Cowboys made the right decision selecting Smith in the first round.