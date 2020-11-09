The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Penalty Call In Steelers Game

A Dallas Cowboys helmet sitting on the field.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Things are getting pretty heated between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening (also between the fans and the referees).

Dallas is leading the undefeated Steelers, 19-15, midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday night. The Cowboys are looking to hand 8-0 Pittsburgh its first loss of the season.

The Cowboys appeared to make a potentially game-winning play moments ago. Dallas had a strip-sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Cowboys returned the fumble into Pittsburgh territory, setting up a potential score.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the play was called back. The officials called an illegal contact penalty on Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Cowboys fans are furious with the call.

“If you’re going to call that on Jaylon Smith, then you have to call the end zone hold on Fitzpatrick. You either call both or neither,” one Cowboys fan added.

That’s a fair point. The Steelers appeared to make contact with a Cowboys wide receiver before a Garrett Gilbert interception, but no penalty was called. This time, though, it was.

Dallas leads Pittsburgh, 19-18, late in the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on CBS.


