Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Penalty Call In Steelers Game

Things are getting pretty heated between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening (also between the fans and the referees).

Dallas is leading the undefeated Steelers, 19-15, midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday night. The Cowboys are looking to hand 8-0 Pittsburgh its first loss of the season.

The Cowboys appeared to make a potentially game-winning play moments ago. Dallas had a strip-sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Cowboys returned the fumble into Pittsburgh territory, setting up a potential score.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the play was called back. The officials called an illegal contact penalty on Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Cowboys fans are furious with the call.

NOT A PENALTY ON JALEN SMITH. JUST CHANGED THE GAME. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 8, 2020

Iffy call on Jaylon Smith negates a fumble recovery. Bad penalty by Leighton Vander Esch adds 15 yards to a Steeler run. Cowboys killing themselves. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 9, 2020

What a terrible time for "illegal contact" on Jaylon Smith — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 8, 2020

“If you’re going to call that on Jaylon Smith, then you have to call the end zone hold on Fitzpatrick. You either call both or neither,” one Cowboys fan added.

That’s a fair point. The Steelers appeared to make contact with a Cowboys wide receiver before a Garrett Gilbert interception, but no penalty was called. This time, though, it was.

Dallas leads Pittsburgh, 19-18, late in the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on CBS.