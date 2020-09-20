Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Team’s Start Against The Falcons

Mike McCarthy was hired to elevate the Dallas Cowboys from a fringe playoff contender to a legitimate Super Bowl team. We’re almost five quarters into his tenure and, well, things are not going as planned.

The Cowboys lost a frustrating game to the Rams in Week 1. Dallas returned home for Week 2, hosting the Atlanta Falcons in a should-be win.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Co. have had a disastrous start today, though. The Cowboys have two turnovers and have made multiple mistakes on defense.

Atlanta leads Dallas, 14-0, halfway through the first quarter.

Cowboys fans are not happy.

Dallas insider Jane Slater summed it up best: AT&T Stadium is at about 25 percent capacity today. If the Cowboys continue to fall apart, this thing could empty out before halftime. It’s been extremely ugly so far in Arlington, Texas.

25 percent allowed at the stadium this keeps up and we may see 5 percent. pic.twitter.com/CEm05fceIy — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 20, 2020

McCarthy might have hinted at this coming, though.

The Cowboys’ head coach wasn’t happy with his team’s practices this week, per ESPN.com’s Todd Archer:

On the pregame show on 105.3 The Fan, Mike McCarthy said practice during the week was OK, which is not a good comment from the coach. The Cowboys have two turnovers on three possessions and a three and out. Dak Prescott with a fumble on a sack; Ezekiel Elliott with a fumble. Their best players can’t have these mistakes.

Things need to turn around – quickly.

Dallas trails Atlanta, 14-0, on FOX.