Cowboys Fans Furious With Randy Gregory’s Awful Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys’ incredible 2021 season may be ending with a thud in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. But while there were many culprits in that loss, defensive end Randy Gregory might be the scapegoat for some.

After turning the ball over to the San Francisco 49ers inside of two minutes to play, the Cowboys had two timeouts and got a big stop on second down. But Gregory got flagged for defensive holding after he effectively wrestled a 49ers lineman to the ground.

That flag gave the 49ers an automatic first down. And the 49ers were able to run down the clock to 32 seconds, making it near impossible for the Cowboys to come back.

Cowboys fans were furious with Gregory’s mistake and made their opinions known very loudly on Twitter. Naturally, Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless was among the loudest voices, though hardly the most extreme:

The worst penalty of the day was this last one, by Randy Gregory, who inexplicably TACKLED the guy who was blocking him. Out of anger??? Just losing football. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

I do not want to see Randy Gregory in a Cowboys uniform next year. — AllEliteTyler95 (@AllEliteTyler95) January 17, 2022

Randy Gregory cost us this game. — Shandon Kidder (@Kiddro84) January 17, 2022

That Randy Gregory penalty was one of the worst penalties I can remember — Robert Wilson 🏈 (@TheFFGator) January 17, 2022

Randy Gregory has already been a controversial player on the Cowboys for most of his career. He’s never played a full season and missed several due to multiple suspensions for substance violations.

When he has played though, he’s been a superb pass rusher for the Cowboys. He had 6.0 sacks and 17 QB hits this year – both career-highs.

But he’s a free agent after this season. And after the play he made it might be hard for Cowboys fans to stomach even seeing him wearing the uniform again.

Does Randy Gregory deserve as much blame as he’s received?