Cowboys Fans Have Reason To Be Optimistic Next Season

Trends were the name of the game on Super Bowl Sunday as the trend of coin toss winners losing the Super Bowl extended to eight straight years. Heading into 2022, Dallas Cowboys fans may have reason to believe a particular trend will benefit them.

Per R.J. Ochoa of Blogging The Boys, the last time the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs (1994) – as they did this year – they won it all the following year.

It gets even better for Cowboys fans. That Super Bowl they won in 1995 took place in Arizona. Incidentally, Super Bowl LVII will also take place in Arizona.

The Dallas Cowboys have not appeared in so much as an NFC Championship Game since beating the Pittsburgh Steelers to win Super Bowl XXX. They’ve won four playoff games in the past 26 years.

At this point Dallas Cowboys will probably accept almost any sign that their team is on the verge of reaching a Super Bowl. Their roster has been among the best in the NFL for years, but it has rarely manifested into postseason success.

No changing of the guard at quarterback, head coach or any other critical position has gotten the postseason results the team craves.

But maybe the Cowboys finally have that long-awaited sign that they’ve turned the corner.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make the Super Bowl next year?