Cowboys Fans Loving Admission From Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 3-1 start, but if you listen to Amari Cooper, the best might be yet to come for America’s Team.

We’ve seen plenty of Cowboys teams with great talent in the past, but Cooper’s comments earlier today indicate this year’s bunch might have that little bit extra that is needed to have a big season.

“Everybody on this team is genuinely getting really close to each other. It’s a great culture,” Cooper said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We’re building a great culture. I can’t even really explain it. But it feels like something special is going to happen.”

Of course, saying this is one thing, while going out and actually doing something special is another. There are still 13 games left in the regular season, which is a lot of time for things to plateau or fall off.

However, right now Dallas is truly looking like a complete team. The offense has been as good as expected, if not better, and the defense looks massively improved. New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made a tangible difference, as have rookies Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa.

With a relatively favorable schedule ahead, the Cowboys could be at least 7-2 when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in late November. That game will be the next true litmus test to see just how legit this team is.