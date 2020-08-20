Cowboys Fans Loving Dak Prescott’s Description Of Aldon Smith

After five years out of the NFL, former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is back in the league and a member of America’s Team. And he’s quickly making an impression on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Speaking to the media this week, Prescott was asked to give his thoughts on what he’s seen from Smith. And Prescott had just one word to describe Smith: “Monster.” Prescott praised Smith for how good he looks on the field despite not playing since 2015.

“He’s a monster,” Prescott said, per the Dallas Morning News. “Damn sure doesn’t look like he hasn’t played in five years… He’s going to make all of us better. A great player.”

In his first two NFL seasons, Smith looked like he was on pace to be an all-time great player. He recorded 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons, leading a San Francisco 49ers defense that made back-to-back NFC Championship Games.

https://t.co/fiDTYirx1d takes a closer look at DE Aldon Smith's first two practices as Cowboy ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 16, 2020

Unfortunately, Aldon Smith hit a wall after his All-Pro 2012 season – on and off the field. His final two seasons in San Francisco were marred by off-the-field incidents – three DUIs.

After being released by the 49ers before the 2015 season, he signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders. But he was suspended in the middle of the season due to legal issues.

Smith applied for reinstatement in 2016 and 2017, but did not get it. After an alleged domestic violence incident in March 2018, the Raiders released him.

This past April, he signed a contract with the Cowboys while awaiting his reinstatement. He finally got it this past May on a conditional basis.

We’ll see once the season starts if Smith is still as good after five years as we was in his early-20s.

