Cowboys Fans Are Loving Dak Prescott’s Sunday Statement

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against Cleveland.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys pauses in the endzone before a game against the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been a while since Prescott played in a game.

Prescott, of course, suffered a season-ending leg injury against the New York Giants last October. The injury was extremely serious, needing surgery. Prescott has been recovering since and appears to be good to go for 2021.

Sunday morning, Prescott provided a major update on his recovery.

“I could go out there and be very successful, start the game, finish the game, and not even worry about the leg,” Prescott said when asked if he could play in a game right now.

That is obviously great to hear for Cowboys fans.

“From what I saw, he looks normal to me. 3, 4, 7 step drops. Running, jumping… He’s right,” one fan tweeted.

“Ambitious! But good to hear after that scary injury,” another fan added.

“Dak was crazy good last year before the injury,” one fan added.

Hopefully we’ll get a completely healthy season from Prescott in 2021. It could be an MVP-type season for the Cowboys quarterback.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.