Cowboys Fans Are Loving Team’s Latest Dak Prescott Video

This has been a pretty great week for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a four-year deal that’ll pay him up to $160 million.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys held a press conference to announce the new contract for Prescott. When fielding questions from the media, Prescott admit that he never envisioned himself playing for another franchise.

“Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on the Star,” Prescott said. “I’m excited to be here and never leave. This is my home, I’m not leaving and this is only the beginning.”

Though it’s still really early in the offseason, Prescott is out to prove that Dallas made the right decision by paying him.

Earlier today, the Cowboys released a video of Prescott working out at the facility. He hasn’t been cleared for full contact yet, but he looks in excellent shape.

Here’s the video of Prescott going viral:

Dallas fans are awfully excited about Prescott’s future with the team. One fan shared the following comment on the video: “can’t wait for the comeback documentary.”

Prior to last year’s ankle injury, Prescott was on pace to have the best season of his career. He might need to knock off some rust during training camp, but the Cowboys are confident enough in his recovery to pay him $40 million per year.