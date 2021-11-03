In his first three seasons, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won the NFL rushing title two times and led the league in yards per game each year. And with the way he’s playing this year, the door is open for him to win it again.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Elliott was asked to give his thoughts on the potential to win another rushing title. The main thing he was asked was if it mattered to him.

But Elliott didn’t take the bait. He made it clear that his sole focus is on getting the Cowboys to Los Angeles – the site of Super Bowl LVI.

“What matters to me is playing in L.A. at the end of the season,” Elliott declared.

Ezekiel Elliott has been enjoying a nice bounceback season from last year’s struggles. He’s averaging 81.6 yards per game and is on pace for over 1,700 yards from scrimmage this season.

Derrick Henry currently owns a big lead in the rushing title race, but his season is effectively over after suffering a foot injury this past Sunday. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor currently ranks second with 649 yards – just 78 yards ahead of Elliott, but with a game in hand.

It may be a tight race for the NFL rushing title this year. Unlike the last couple of years, this one could come down to the wire.

Will Ezekiel Elliott win the rushing title in 2021?