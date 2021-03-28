Cowboys Fans Loving What Jerry Revealed About Dak’s Rehab

Dak Prescott continues to work his way back to full health and, according to Jerry Jones, that process is going very well.

The Dallas Cowboys owner shared an update on Prescott’s rehab this week. It is a very encouraging update from the iconic NFL owner.

According to Jones, Prescott has been attacking his rehab in similar fashion to Michael Irvin, who was famous for his ridiculous work ethic.

“We compared his rehab with a guy that I thought was legendary as far as how he handled his rehab when he was first injured, and that was Michael Irvin,” Jones told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “Michael Irvin had the most conscientious work-hard at that time that most that were around his rehab said, ‘I’ve never seen anyone rehab to that degree, work that hard, be that conscientious.’ We compared how Dak works on his rehab with how Michael had done it.

“[Dak’s] history in dealing with injuries is very good — very, very good. That has as much to do with anything as to how he rehabs and how conscientious he is in rehab.”

The Cowboys and Prescott agreed to a blockbuster $160 million contract extension earlier this year. Jones is clearly confident that Prescott will make a full recovery from his serious leg injury suffered in 2020.

“What, though, was the case actually almost from his initial coming out of surgery was that this was going to be one he could recover (from) and recover to the level of play he’d been used to in that time,” Jones said. “So I felt pretty good.”

Cowboys fans can now feel better about it, too.