Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Team's Salary Cap News

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys currently have $20.1 million in cap space. However, it doesn't sound like they're eager to use that money.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Cowboys believe their cap space is "dry powder" that they may not use this season.

While the Cowboys do have question marks on their roster, they believe those are opportunities for younger players to step up.

Dallas' fan base isn't exactly pleased with this report. If the team has the funds to improve its roster, why not bring in some reinforcements?

On one hand, the Cowboys have the necessary firepower to be a playoff team this fall. On the other hand, they did lose a few key players in the offseason.

Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and Cedrick Wilson are no longer on the Cowboys' roster. They aren't players that can be easily replaced.

If the Cowboys are going to win the NFC East yet again, young players like Jalen Tolbert will need to make an immediate impact. Mike McCarthy's squad will also need defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to revert to his 2019 form.

The Cowboys will start the season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.