The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo’s Number Getting Taken

Dallas Cowboys coach Skip Peete and Tony Romo talk on sideline.GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with runningback coach Skip Peete on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 4, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 19-13 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith made headlines today when he revealed he would be changing his number to the No. 9 last worn by Tony Romo.

Smith wore No. 54 his first four seasons with Dallas, but was No. 9 throughout his career at Notre Dame. The 2016 second-round pick is reportedly paying a pretty penny to make the switch.

Not surprisingly, the decision is being met with some hesitancy by a lot of Cowboys fans. Smith did not play well in 2020 after a Pro Bowl season in 2019, and Romo is relatively beloved for his decade-plus career in Dallas.

If Smith plays well wearing No. 9, none of this will matter, but he may be indirectly putting a target on his back with the number change.

https://twitter.com/tccasillas/status/1397228906349043721

The point made in the final two tweets is an interesting one. As good a player as Romo was, he’s not on the level of legendary Cowboys defender Randy White, who made the No. 54 famous in the 1970s and 1980s.

Again, like we said above, if Smith plays well, it won’t matter what number he’s wearing. Performance matters over everything else.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.