Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones' Comment On Antonio Brown

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Last week, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown revealed that he's interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys.

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me," Brown told TMZ Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was recently asked about Brown's interest in the team. He told TMZ that he'd rather give the young wide receivers on the roster a chance to make an impact.

"We're good," Jones said. "We want to give these young guys a real chance to compete."

In other words, the Cowboys will not be signing Brown at this point in time.

At this stage in his career, Jones seems hesitant to give Brown a look. Three decades ago, his stance on this situation may have been different.

Although it's unlikely the Cowboys sign Brown, it would be fascinating to watch him play for "America's Team."

Instead of signing Brown, the Cowboys will place their faith in Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Dennis Houston and Simi Fehoko.

Tolbert, a third-round pick out of South Alabama, has flashed his potential several times during training camp.

As for Brown, he remains a free agent.