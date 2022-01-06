Cowboys Fans React To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Over the summer, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on national television that Jimmy Johnson would be invited into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Jerry has lived up to his end of the bargain. Earlier this week, a fan asked Jimmy Johnson if he’s heard anything about getting into the Ring of Honor.

“Haven’t heard a word!” Johnson responded on Twitter. Cowboys fans weren’t thrilled to hear that Johnson is still waiting on a call from Jerry Jones.

Fans are starting to think there is bad karma surrounding the team.

“This is why the cowboys will never win a Super Bowl again. JERRY’S FOREVER LASTING BAD KARMA!!! He did Jimmy wrong and until he sincerely apologizes to him and admits he was wrong then the franchise will stay in a state of disappointment,” one fan said.

this is why the cowboys will never win a superbowl again. JERRY’S FOREVER LASTING BAD KARMA!!! he did Jimmy wrong nd until he sincerely apologize to him nd admit he was wrong then the franchise will stay in a state of disappointment. https://t.co/ilF33Ftxsa — Dashawn Taylor (@yeahhhhshawn) January 6, 2022

Other fans are ready for Jerry to make the call.

“What’s the holdup, Jerry??” one fan asked.

Fans are starting to believe their team is cursed.

“Curse remains folks,” another fan said.

Curse remains folks https://t.co/OWZH4BeOUM — Ryan Johnston (@AZ_RyanJ) January 5, 2022

Johnson was speechless when he learned about the Ring of Honor earlier this summer. He even cracked a joke about it at the time.

After learning that he would be in the Ring of Honor, Johnson asked, “while I’m alive?”

Hopefully Jerry comes to his senses and makes the call in the near future.