The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Fans React To Micah Parsons’ Honest Admission

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons had an exceptional rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, but the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers is still on his mind.

With the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown just around the corner, Parsons was asked to share what he’ll remember most from the 2021 season. He made it clear that he’s still not over the Cowboys’ loss in the Wild Card round.

“I’m going to remember that we lost in the first round,” Parsons said, via ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin. “None of us were OK with the way we went out.”

Parsons could’ve talked about all the highlight-reel plays he made this season, but he chose not to.

Let’s just say Cowboys fans love Parsons’ mindset heading into the offseason.

“He always has the best quotes and mindset,” one fan said.

“Culture changer,” a second fan said. “Upcoming years will be so fun.”

Another fan had a great reaction to the rookie linebacker’s comment, tweeting “They need 50 other Micahs and they’d never lose a game.”

Even though Parsons is just a rookie, he has already emerged as a fan favorite in Dallas.

Parsons’ popularity will only increase if he another strong season for the Cowboys.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.