Cowboys Fans React To Michael Irvin’s Honest Admission

On Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was on 105.3 The Fan to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, he shared his thoughts on Sean Payton’s future.

Earlier this week, Payton announced that he’s stepping down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Though he didn’t say he’ll coach again this year, NFL fans are already linking him to the Cowboys.

When speaking about Payton’s future in the NFL, Irvin revealed that he believes the former Saints head coach would be an upgrade over Mike McCarthy.

“Here’s the difference that you have to understand that I think puts Sean Payton above it all. Look at the success that Sean Payton had without his best players, without Michael Thomas, without Drew Brees, he still keeps them competitive,” Irvin said. “They beat the champs twice this year without his best players! That’s what we’re talking about! Without our best players, we lost every darn game! That’s just the reality. We lost every darn game. I had a stuffed animal on the show as an emotional support doll! Are you joking? That’s what Im talking about! … Sean Payton is an upgrade. I’m just going to be real.”

Unsurprisingly, this admission from Irvin has generated countless reactions from Cowboys fans on social media.

“Straight from the playmaker’s heart,” one fan said.

“As I said before, Mike McCarthy should walk in and resign,” another fan said. “There’s simply no way he can block out this noise. I’m 100% certain JJ has already called Payton. You have Cowboys royalty going after Mike McCarthy now. You can’t put your all into something when you’re looking over your shoulder every second.”

Clearly, the Cowboys’ fan base pays attention when Irvin speaks.

As of now, Mike McCarthy is set to return to the Cowboys for the 2022 season.

If the Cowboys are unable to have playoff success next year, however, a significant change might be made.