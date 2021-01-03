Kellen Moore isn’t going anywhere.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator was linked to the Boise State head coaching job. Moore starred at Boise State in college and reportedly had interest in the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy. However, he has opted to stay put in Dallas.

The Cowboys announced on Saturday that Moore has agreed to a major contract extension with the NFC East franchise. Moore will continue to be the team’s offensive coordinator.

“I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again,” Moore said. “We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and [head coach] Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.”

Moore’s contract was set to expire following this season. He is in his second year as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.

News of Moore’s extension is good news for Cowboys fans. It could also be an indication of what’s to come in the future. Dallas gave a similar contract to Jason Garrett while he was the team’s offensive coordinator. Garrett later took over as the team’s head coach…

It’s a 3-year, lucrative deal for Kellen Moore and the #Cowboys. Very good news for the offense going forward. https://t.co/glPkuCqDDB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

Dak Prescott in September on the importance of having Kellen Moore remain as Cowboys OC: “Majority of the QBs you look at in the league that have had a lot of success have stayed in the same system …” pic.twitter.com/VV8bcXgeec — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 3, 2021

Kellen Moore has agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the Cowboys as offensive coordinator, according to a source. His contract with the Cowboys was set to expire after this season. Mike McCarthy is signed through 2024. Now Moore is under contract through 2023. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 3, 2021

And yes, I can very clearly see the irony of a young, hot shot, former QB offensive coordinator that the front office loves working under a veteran head coach. Even more interesting because Kellen Moore is the most notable member of Jason Garrett’s coaching tree 👀 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 3, 2021

It will be interesting to see what happens with Moore moving forward. He’s clearly extremely highly thought of within the Cowboys’ franchise.