Cowboys Fans React To The Kellen Moore News

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kellen Moore isn’t going anywhere.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator was linked to the Boise State head coaching job. Moore starred at Boise State in college and reportedly had interest in the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy. However, he has opted to stay put in Dallas.

The Cowboys announced on Saturday that Moore has agreed to a major contract extension with the NFC East franchise. Moore will continue to be the team’s offensive coordinator.

“I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again,” Moore said. “We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and [head coach] Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.”

Moore’s contract was set to expire following this season. He is in his second year as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.

News of Moore’s extension is good news for Cowboys fans. It could also be an indication of what’s to come in the future. Dallas gave a similar contract to Jason Garrett while he was the team’s offensive coordinator. Garrett later took over as the team’s head coach…

It will be interesting to see what happens with Moore moving forward. He’s clearly extremely highly thought of within the Cowboys’ franchise.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.