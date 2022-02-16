Cowboys Fans Speculating About Major NFL Draft Trade

The Spun

Tyron Smith on the field for the Cowboys.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

For the last 11 seasons, Tyron Smith has been a building block of the Dallas Cowboys’ offense. The 2011 first-round pick made his eighth career Pro Bowl this season.

While he’s still an effective player, Smith is not always a healthy one. He missed six regular season games in 2021 and all but two the previous year. Smith last played a full season in 2015.

Knowing that injury history and then factoring his age (31), contract status (signed for two more seasons) and the possible emergence of some younger offensive linemen on the roster, would the Cowboys consider trading Smith this offseason?

It’s a possibility that Locked on Cowboys’ Marcus Mosher mentioned on his podcast this week. Mosher asked if the Ravens would be willing to part with the 14th overall pick for Smith, or if the Bengals would do the same with the 31st overall selection.

Many Cowboys fans don’t seem to be buying either as a legit possibility, for a number of different reasons.

However, there are some Dallas supporters who are intrigued by the idea.

In the six games Smith missed in 2021, Terence Steele stepped in as the starting left tackle. Steele is under contract next season and would likely be the top option to take over for Smith if the Cowboys traded him.

We won’t believe they’ll actually do it though until it happens.

