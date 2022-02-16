Cowboys Fans Speculating About Major NFL Draft Trade

For the last 11 seasons, Tyron Smith has been a building block of the Dallas Cowboys’ offense. The 2011 first-round pick made his eighth career Pro Bowl this season.

While he’s still an effective player, Smith is not always a healthy one. He missed six regular season games in 2021 and all but two the previous year. Smith last played a full season in 2015.

Knowing that injury history and then factoring his age (31), contract status (signed for two more seasons) and the possible emergence of some younger offensive linemen on the roster, would the Cowboys consider trading Smith this offseason?

It’s a possibility that Locked on Cowboys’ Marcus Mosher mentioned on his podcast this week. Mosher asked if the Ravens would be willing to part with the 14th overall pick for Smith, or if the Bengals would do the same with the 31st overall selection.

Many Cowboys fans don’t seem to be buying either as a legit possibility, for a number of different reasons.

The Ravens would be dumb as hell to take that deal. The Bengals would also be pretty dumb to take that deal. I’m not opposed to trading Tyron for a pick, but you’re not going to get a 1 for him. And if a team is dumb enough to take that trade, I’d do it in a heartbeat https://t.co/gIjn1YPecP — Mr. Nerd’s Stuff Emporium (@bdubgrubz) February 16, 2022

Our oline was ass without Tyron y’all tryna get Dak killed https://t.co/S4clwJ9mHG — IQ (@WhoenixWuns) February 16, 2022

The bigger question is can you really replace him? No. https://t.co/RVjHCuh7eX — Phre$h.⭕️ (@BALL__AllDayy) February 15, 2022

31 year old LT who hasn’t played a full season since…..? 2015 😂💀 For the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL draft.. @dallascowboys hire this man https://t.co/3yv1vC2QG1 — 💿 (@C_Davis813) February 15, 2022

Do y’all know that tyron smith is only 31 years old, yes he’s had a few injury season. But how about if you trade him and all the sudden he stays healthy and a corner stone for another franchise for 6-7 maybe 9 years to come 🤦‍♂️ just like this let go of coop stuff it’s crazy! https://t.co/6K7NqP0QQR — Alex SOS 🇨🇺 (@Yooo_kos) February 16, 2022

With the the Cowboys luck they’d trade him and he’d never have another injury lol https://t.co/mZKAkGf96d — Chri$ (@chrispisss) February 15, 2022

However, there are some Dallas supporters who are intrigued by the idea.

I would trade Tyron for any pick in the first 2 rounds https://t.co/oLWxEOJYUF — Chelsea FC World Champions (@fallenstarboyy) February 15, 2022

I'll do it ASAP https://t.co/QXjtx8xhG6 — Black Moscato 🥃 (@Ace_Eca4) February 15, 2022

Tyron Smith isn’t worth a first rounder at this point. I’d do it for a second or third rounder and call it a win. LT is one of the most important positions in football. You need someone you can count on week-to-week at that position and Tyron is no longer that guy. https://t.co/Jy8EY444EL — Tony Kobel (@tony_kobel) February 16, 2022

We should trade Tyron Smith for any type of value before I watch him in all of 40% of snaps this season. https://t.co/fZzJhYYnW0 — Keaton It Real (@KeatonItReal_) February 16, 2022

In the six games Smith missed in 2021, Terence Steele stepped in as the starting left tackle. Steele is under contract next season and would likely be the top option to take over for Smith if the Cowboys traded him.

We won’t believe they’ll actually do it though until it happens.