Cowboys Fans Were Not Happy With Preseason Television Broadcast

It's not just the NFL games themselves that are in preseason form this month. The broadcasts are as well.

Any exhibition games shown on national television are simulcasts of the home team's broadcast of the action.

For instance, last night's Cowboys-Broncos game in Denver was a Broncos production.

Dallas fans seemed to find the product lacking, for the most part. Among the complaints were the size and appearance of the split screen between the game and in-game interviews, poor camera angles, and a Cowboys wide receiver being listed among the starters even though he is out with a foot injury.

Preseason football is a time to work out the kinks on the field and in the booth, so Cowboys fans and NFL fans in general just need to hold on a little longer.

We're only a couple of weeks away from actual national or regional broadcasts on NBC, FOX, CBS and Amazon Prime.