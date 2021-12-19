Cowboys Fans Will Love Jerry Jones’ Postgame Comment

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 10-4 with a dominant win over the New York Giants today. And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loved every moment of it.

In an interview after the game, Jones said that this team is making him feel the best about the Cowboys this late in a year in ages. He was especially happy to see that nobody on the team is taking their recent success for granted either.

“I don’t see anybody thinking we’re where we need to be, I don’t see anybody taking anything for granted,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I see a lot of competition. All those things will help this team get better.”

The Cowboys have already secured their first winning season since 2018. And they’re now riding a three-game winning streak into the final stretch of the season.

Dallas picked up their 10th win of the season with a 21-6 win over New York. They may clinch the division outright depending on the outcome of the upcoming Washington-Philadelphia game on Tuesday.

Even if that game doesn’t go their way, they only need one more win in their final three games to clinch the playoffs.

Their remaining opponents are Washington, Philadelphia and the Arizona Cardinals. A win over any of them will secure their spot in the playoffs.

In addition, it is not out of the question that the Cowboys could still get the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye if they win out.