Earlier this week, star quarterback Dak Prescott admitted he was thrilled to be back and on the field with the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott made his return from a season-ending injury and couldn’t put his feelings into words. Of course, then he went ahead and put his feelings into words and it’s pretty clear he’s happy to be back.

“I don’t even know if you can put into words the feeling throwing again,” Prescott told USA Today on Wednesday. “Not throwing sitting in a chair or throwing not moving, but actually dropping back and using your legs. It’s like a high. It’s like a drug for me.”

That was just the first bit of good news for Cowboys fans this week. On Tuesday afternoon, Prescott spoke with reporters and suggested he could play a game right now if he needed to.

“I’m close,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I can go play in a game right now and be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I’ll do exactly that, and the timing will be right.”

That’s great news for Cowboys fans who have high expectations for their team this fall.

Prescott was in the midst of a record-setting season when he went down with injury. Dallas’ offense should be just as lethal – if not more – in 2021.