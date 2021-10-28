Cowboys Fans Will Love What Micah Parsons Told Reporter

Micah Parson has quickly become a fan-favorite in Dallas due to his on-field play. It’s what he said off the field on Thursday that has Cowboys fans excited, though.

Parsons, the rookie out Penn State, has 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks so far this season. Some think he’s just scratching the surface and could become a full-on star by season’s end.

The rookie pass rusher isn’t planning on just playing in 17 regular-season games this year, though. Parsons is planning on helping the Cowboys get to the Super Bowl.

A reporter asked Parsons on Thursday how his body is holding up with 11 games to go. Parson responded: “14 to go.”

A reporter asked Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons how his body is holding up with 11 games to go. Parsons corrected him. “Fourteen to go.” pic.twitter.com/EqmMVsCsYx — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 28, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are absolutely a Super Bowl contender, thanks to their explosive offense.

They shouldn’t have any issue cruising to the NFC East title and should clinch by Thanksgiving. Washington is currently the second-place team at 2-5 on the season.

The problem for the Cowboys is that they’re in a top-heavy NFC. The Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are all going to challenge the Cowboys in the conference.

Micah Parsons, meanwhile, could end up playing a pivotal role for the Dallas defense which needs to improve to keep pace with the NFC’s best.

The 5-1 Dallas Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. A win would further distance their lead in the NFC East.