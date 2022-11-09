Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it.

On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.

“If the reports are true, that there's going to be a bidding war...for me, I don't see Jerry [Jones] getting into a bidding war," Sharpe said.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer first mentioned the possibility of a "bidding war" for Beckham last weekend. The veteran wide receiver is expected to be cleared in his ACL recovery soon.

Dallas is one of several teams that has been linked to Beckham, along with the Packers, Bills, Chiefs, 49ers and Giants, among others.

The Cowboys haven't denied their interest in the 30-year-old playmaker either, with both Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy recently expressing their affinity for Beckham.