Cowboys Fans Won’t Like Mike McCarthy’s Comment On Mike Nolan

This afternoon’s game was a debacle for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy’s first (only?) year in Big D continues to be a nightmare.

Dallas was outplayed from the start against Washington, eventually losing 25-3. Quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of the game by a dirty hit in the second half, but the competitive phase of this contest was pretty much over.

The Cowboys’ offense is a mess without Dak Prescott, but its defense has been bad all season long. It seems like just a matter of time before defensive coordinator Mike Nolan gets fired.

However, McCarthy said following today’s game that he has not considered making a coaching change on that side of the ball.

“It hasn’t crossed my mind,” he told reporters, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’m focused on getting better each and every day. So, you know, that’s where we are.”

Cowboys fans won’t like hearing or reading that quote. What they have to hope is that McCarthy was simply being politically correct and actually has thought about canning Nolan.

At this point, it seems like something has to give. Dallas can’t keep going out there every week and losing in this type of fashion.

If McCarthy doesn’t want to be a one-and-done coach, he is going to have to sacrifice someone to the wolves soon. Might as well be Nolan.