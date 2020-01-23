Cowboys Free Agent WR Amari Cooper Makes His Priority Clear

It’s widely expected that the Cowboys will find some way to bring back QB Dak Prescott on a new deal in 2020. But what about Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper?

Having spent one-and-a-half successful years in Dallas, the impending free agent wideout has made it clear what he wants to do next season.

Speaking to Jane Slater, Cooper stated that he loves Dallas and feels like it’s home. He declared that he wants to live in Dallas “for a long time.”

“I do, I mean that wholeheartedly, I feel like it’s home. I want to live there for a long time.”

However, Cooper also noted that a contract extension with the Cowboys is not “imminent.”

The Cowboys acquired Cooper in a trade with the Oakland Raiders in the middle of the 2018 season. He has rewarded the Cowboys for their deal-making with 132 receptions for 1,914 yards and 14 touchdowns in 25 games.

This past season was arguably Cooper’s best since he was drafted in 2014.

In 2019, Cooper caught 79 passes for a career-high 1,189 yards, eight touchdowns and 15.1 yards per catch.

But with Prescott likely to command a big chunk of Dallas’ cap space this season, can the Cowboys afford to bring Cooper back at market price?